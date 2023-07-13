Expand / Collapse search

Keke Palmer talks shifting gears and taking charge

By Sylvia Mphofe
Published 
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Keke Palmer will grace the Howard Theater stage Thursday night to perform and discuss her directorial debut and visual album, "Big Boss."

Big Boss tells the real life story of Palmer’s journey through the tumultuous music industry and her ultimate triumph finding her own voice. She figured out her own path to creative independence and ownership, through her new music and new digital network KeyTV.

Palmer is also set to take the stage at Broccoli City Festival on Saturday as a guest performer, this will be her first time performing at the festival.

Featured

Broccoli City Festival 2023: Your full week guide to events in the DC area
article

Broccoli City Festival 2023: Your full week guide to events in the DC area

Broccoli City Festival is back this year at the RFK Festival Grounds and kicking off on Saturday, July 15. 