Keke Palmer talks shifting gears and taking charge

Keke Palmer will grace the Howard Theater stage Thursday night to perform and discuss her directorial debut and visual album, "Big Boss."

Big Boss tells the real life story of Palmer’s journey through the tumultuous music industry and her ultimate triumph finding her own voice. She figured out her own path to creative independence and ownership, through her new music and new digital network KeyTV.

Palmer is also set to take the stage at Broccoli City Festival on Saturday as a guest performer, this will be her first time performing at the festival.