Karon Blake shooting: murder trial begins for DC employee

The trial of Jason Lewis, a D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake began Tuesday with jury selection.

D.C. Superior Court records show that a jury panel of 14 was sworn in, and opening statements were heard from both sides.

Lewis, 41, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection with the death of Blake, who he's accused of shooting multiple times on January 7.

Investigators allege that Lewis suspected Blake of breaking into cars along the 1000 block of Quincy Street Northeast when he confronted the teen around 4 a.m.

Blake was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Court documents reveal that Lewis told police he was in bed when he heard a noise, prompting him to grab his firearm and investigate. He claimed to have a concealed carry permit, which was verified through the D.C. Police gun registration database.

According to Lewis, he walked into his courtyard patio area and saw a vehicle in the street.

He yelled, "Hey," and said Blake ran toward him. Lewis told officers Blake was standing in his yard when he fired.

Images released with court documents show Lewis with his arm extended in his courtyard the night Blake was shot. However, security camera footage did not show Blake coming onto Lewis' property.

Audio of shots being fired can also be heard in the footage.

Lewis, who works for the Department of Parks and Recreation, was placed on administrative leave following the shooting and turned himself in to police on January 31, 2023.

Judge Anthony Epstein ordered Lewis' release from jail, placing him under permanent home confinement and supervision until the case is complete.

The trial will resume with continued testimony on Sept. 7.

The D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast in January has been released from jail.

According to court documents, Judge Anthony Epstein ordered 41-year-old Jason Lewis to be released from jail on Thursday. The documents reveal that Lewis will be placed under permanent home confinement and supervision until the case is complete

Investigators allege that Lewis shot Blake around 4 a.m. on January 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Investigators say Lewis suspected Blake of breaking into cars along the street.

The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Lewis told police he was in bed and heard a noise which prompted him to grab his firearm and investigate. Lewis told officers he had a concealed carry permit – which was verified through the D.C. Police gun registration databas

Lewis said he thought someone might be at his door and walked out into his courtyard patio area and to his gate.

The court documents say Lewis said he saw a vehicle in the street and yelled, "Hey." Lewis told officers that he was standing in the entryway to his courtyard when Blake ran toward him.

Lewis also told officers that Blake was standing within his yard when he fired

Images released with court documents show Jason Lewis with his arm extended in his courtyard the night Karon Blake was shot and killed. Court papers say security camera footage did not show Blake coming onto Lewis’ property. Images do show Lewis extending his arm while standing in his yard. Audio of shots being fired can also be heard.

Lewis is a D.C. government employee for the Department of Parks and Recreation. He was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, and later turned himself in to police on January 31.

The 41-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder while armed in connection to the killing.

Lewis is due back in court for a status hearing on June 9, 2023. A trial date for the case has been set for April 8, 2024.