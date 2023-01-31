Karon Blake Shooting: DC gov employee turns himself in to police related to charges in killing

Jason Lewis, the D.C. government employee officials say is responsible for shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, has turned himself into police related to charges in the killing.

Blake was shot and killed around 4 a.m. on January 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street.

Investigators say Lewis suspected him of breaking into cars along the street. Blake was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jason Lewis is a D.C. government employee and was placed on administrative leave.

In the aftermath of the shooting, community members gathered in the neighborhood to demand answers in the teen’s death.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed the investigation into the shooting of Blake in the days following the shooting.. "We recognize the community's desire to get the details of this incident, but we must also acknowledge that the ongoing nature of the investigation prevents us from sharing specifics that could jeopardize the integrity of this case," he said during a press conference.

"There's been too much misinformation swirling around this incident, too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family," he added, forcefully. "Spreading of inaccurate information is dangerous, reckless, and has the potential to adversely impact the investigation and the relationships in our community."

Contee confirmed the shooter was a Black man but stopped short of identifying him at the time.