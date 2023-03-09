Expand / Collapse search

DC employee charged with killing Karon Blake released from jail

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Jason Lewis, 41.

WASHINGTON - The D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast in January has been released from jail.

According to court documents, Judge Anthony Epstein ordered 41-year-old Jason Lewis to be released from jail on Thursday. The documents reveal that Lewis will be placed under permanent home confinement and supervision until the case is completed.

Karon Blake

Investigators allege that Lewis shot Blake around 4 a.m. on January 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Investigators say Lewis suspected Blake of breaking into cars along the street. 

The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Lewis told police he was in bed and heard a noise which prompted him to grab his firearm and investigate. Lewis told officers he had a concealed carry permit – which was verified through the D.C. Police gun registration database.

Family reacts to charges in Karon Blake's murder

Karon Blake family attorney Brian McDaniel discusses the family’s reaction to charges being filed in the case.

Lewis said he thought someone might be at his door and walked out into his courtyard patio area and to his gate.

The court documents say Lewis said he saw a vehicle in the street and yelled, "Hey."  Lewis told officers that he was standing in the entryway to his courtyard when Blake ran toward him.

Lewis also told officers that Blake was standing within his yard when he fired.

Karon Blake Shooting: Court docs reveal new details

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a member of D.C.'s go-go community who says he knew the man who allegedly shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake. Nico Hobson says he’s known Jason Lewis for a long time and that Lewis is not the type of person to make violent moves.

Images released with court documents show Jason Lewis with his arm extended in his courtyard the night Karon Blake was shot and killed. Court papers say security camera footage did not show Blake coming onto Lewis’ property. Images do show Lewis extending his arm while standing in his yard. Audio of shots being fired can also be heard. 

Lewis is a D.C. government employee for the Department of Parks and Recreation. He was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, and later turned himself in to police on January 31.

The 41-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder while armed in connection to the killing.

Lewis is due back in court for a status hearing on June 9, 2023. A trial date for the case has been set for April 8, 2024.