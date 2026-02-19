Longtime friend of millionaire philanthropist killed at Maryland senior living facility speaks out

The Brief A Maine man was shot and killed in a Maryland senior living facility over the weekend. The 87-year-old victim was a millionaire philanthropist, who donated to several causes in his home state. No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on a potential suspect.



A Maine state representative spoke to FOX 5 on Wednesday, remembering his longtime friend, 87-year-old Robert Fuller, Jr.

Fuller was a millionaire philanthropist found shot to death at a Montgomery County senior living facility.

What we know:

The 87-year-old victim, Robert Fuller, Jr., was a well-known millionaire and philanthropist who had a big impact on his community in Maine.

He was found shot to death at the facility in Potomac over the weekend.

The murder happened inside the Cogir Potomac Senior Living Center. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 where they found the victim with trauma to the head.

Police later said the victim had been shot, and they began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Montgomery County police have not made any arrests, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Personal perspective:

Maine state Rep. Bill Bridgeo described Fuller as a kind, compassionate friend who cared about people and wanted to make the world better.

Bridgeo said he’s heartbroken to know that his friend of over two decades is gone.

Fuller was also an author who penned the book Unnatural Deaths . He was also a retired Navy Reserve officer and worked as an attorney from Augusta, Maine.

"There are a whole bunch of us here in Maine that are grieving Bob’s passing. He was an iconic individual. I considered him a personal friend," Bridgeo said.

When he found out about Fuller’s death, Bridgeo said, "It was shocking, in one sense. It’s a little eerie."

Officials respond:

Fuller had been living at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living Center after his wife passed away.

Montgomery County police responded and found him unresponsive on the morning of Valentine’s Day with severe head trauma. Someone had shot and killed him.

Cogir officials say they’re fully cooperating with the police investigation and detectives are reviewing surveillance video from several cameras at the facility.

The city of Augusta released a statement, saying in part that the community is "deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Robert Fuller Jr., a longtime supporter, advocate, and friend of our community. Mr. Fuller cared deeply about Augusta and demonstrated that commitment through his generous support of numerous projects and organizations."

Dig deeper:

Fuller has four stepchildren.

A relative tells FOX 5 that his family members have no comment about his death.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.