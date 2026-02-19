DC Water reaches damaged section of Potomac Interceptor that caused sewage spill

article

The Brief DC Water says repair crews have reached the damaged section of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line. Part of the sewer line collapsed in mid-January. Since then, more than 240 million gallons of wastewater has flown into the Potomac River. President Donald Trump says the federal government will fulfill DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for assistance cleaning up the massive spill.



DC Water says crews have successfully reached the damaged section of the Potomac Interceptor, which caused a sewage spill that they've been working to clean up for a month.

The work to get to the damaged site was delayed after crews found multiple large rocks along the way, and an unexpected blockage in the line. They say finally reaching this section of the sewer line is a "critical step" in their repair efforts.

What they're saying:

DC Water says crews are now digging out the damaged area, removing sludge, soil, and debris from the collapsed pipe.

"The work is slow and painstaking, as large boulders and rocks complicate the excavation process. Crews are using both manual labor and an excavator to clear obstructions, working carefully not to cause any additional damage," they said in a news release Thursday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined DC Water CEO and General Manager David Gadis at the site on Thursday to the progress.

"The manual nature of this work underscores the complexity of the situation and the debris at the collapse site must be removed to fully expose the pipe for engineers to evaluate the damage inside," DC Water says.

The backstory:

On Jan. 19, a section of the DC Water's Potomac Interceptor, a major sewer line, collapsed along Clara Barton Parkway and the I-495 interchange in Montgomery County, and the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

More than 240 million gallons of wastewater has spilled into the Potomac since then.

Officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued warnings along affected stretches of the Potomac as the sewage is causing an increase in dangerous bacteria. However, they say all drinking water remains safe for residents, noting that the drinking water system is separate from the sewage system

Crews were able to reach the damaged pipe section, after the successful installation of a steel bulkhead gate that is now blocking all flow in the pipe. At the same time, the enhanced bypass pumping system is fully operational and diverting wastewater around the collapse site and back into the Potomac Interceptor further downstream. This critical step has enabled workers to access the site safely and begin assessing the pipe for repairs.

Mayor requests help:

On Wednesday, Mayor Bowser declared a local public emergency and requested federal emergency assistance to deal with the spill.

The mayor’s request includes immediate federal coordination, technical support for water quality monitoring and a comprehensive assessment of water treatment facilities.

The city is also seeking 100% reimbursement for costs to both the District and D.C. Water.

The mayor also asked for support for small businesses impacted by the spill and called for long-term upgrades to water infrastructure.

Trump responds:

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social Thursday night that the federal government will grant D.C.'s request for assistance.

"Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., has politely asked that I get involved, so the Federal Government will do that from the D.C. standpoint," Trump wrote.

In the post, the president also called out Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, saying he "must get the Toxic River spill fixed, IMMEDIATELY!"

Maryland does not own the sewer line, but it is impacting the state. Moore and Trump have clashed over the response to the spill, and who's to blame.

Moore says President Donald Trump is just playing politics.

"The sewage pipe that he is talking about is on federal land and over the past four weeks the Trump Administration has failed to act," the governor said earlier this week.

While the White House says Maryland needs to ask the president to help.

"The Governors of Virginia and Maryland must get moving, quickly. If they can’t do the job, all they have to do is call, be polite and respectful, and the Federal Government will handle it, and bill them for services rendered, at a later date," Trump's Truth Social post read.

What's next:

DC Water says the repairs are expected to be completed by mid-March, and will restore full flow and function to the Potomac Interceptor.

Once the collapse site is cleared, they will begin working to remove a 30-foot rock dam blocking the pipe.

Following the completion of the emergency repairs, DC Water says a longer-term rehabilitation phase will begin, which will take about nine to ten months.

Officials say crews will need to proceed carefully not to trigger another collapse, due to the uncertain integrity of the remaining pipe.