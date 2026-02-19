DC snow forecast: Weekend wintry mix possible for parts of DMV

From a mild week to a bitter wintry return, Sunday's wintry mix could bring snow lovers in the DMV one last shot. Models since midweek have been slowly hinting at the next potential winter system taking shape around Sunday. But have things changed? And will the warmer air just make it a cold rain instead?

What we know:

The current consensus is that a coastal low is expected to approach the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday morning. It will track along the coast to the northeast, bringing rain showers first with snow mixing in for a winter setup.

Now, where the models split is just how quickly the cold air moves in and starts turning things into snow. Let's see what the two main models like to show.

European model DC snow forecast

The European model brings in the colder air slightly later, meaning a cold rain lingers into parts of the morning hours. From there, colder air begins to cycle in and brings snow showers towards the second half of the day. The snow showers on the backside of the system will linger into parts of Monday morning, potentially giving people issues for the morning commute.

American model DC snow forecast

The American model shows a much snowier solution for the Sunday storm. The cold air begins to move in sooner and produces snow by Sunday morning. The American model also suggests that this system is beginning to tighten up and show signs of intensifying off the coast, which would bring in higher precipitation rates. This would increase potential snow totals if this model comes out to be correct. The snow showers would linger until Monday morning as well, thanks to the storm's slow track.

While we are still ironing out details for this next system, it is safe to say that things will turn wintry at some point on Sunday as colder air is being ingested by the coastal low. Certainly something to keep on your radar as we head into the weekend.

Stay safe and warm!