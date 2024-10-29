Kamala Harris Ellipse speech: What time, how to watch, what to know

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to deliver her campaign’s closing argument at the Ellipse Tuesday, near the White House, where Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Harris aims to highlight the contrast between defending democracy and sowing political chaos. She will give her speech on Tuesday, one week before Election Day, urging the nation to "turn the page" toward a new era and away from Trump.

The Ellipse is symbolic, as it’s where Trump delivered a speech on Jan. 6, 2021, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud and urging supporters to fight, leading to the deadly Capitol riot.

A senior Harris campaign official told the Associated Press that the vice president’s address is still in development. The campaign hopes her speech at the Ellipse will emphasize the need to move beyond the political combativeness that Trump embodies.

What time and where is the Kamala Harris rally?

Start Time: 7:15 p.m.

End Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Please arrive at the corner of Constitution Ave NW and 17th St NW from the south.

Gates Open: Doors open at 3 p.m. Please arrive no later than 6 p.m.

Check-In: Be ready to show these arrival instructions on your phone or printed.

Overflow Area: Northeast corner of the Washington Monument grounds

Attire & Gifts: Suggested attire is casual; dress comfortably and campaign gear is encouraged. No gifts are accepted due to security requirements.

Accessibility: The event is fully accessible.

Security: To expedite screening, do not bring any bags. All guests will pass through an airport-like checkpoint by the United States Secret Service.

Expected Attendance: Over 50,000 people possible.

How you can watch and live stream the Kamala Harris rally live:

Watch the rally live on FOX 5 DC and on the FOX 5 YouTube page.

How you can attend the Kamala Harris rally at the Ellipse in-person:

Register for the rally for free online at the Democratic National Committee’s website.

These items are prohibited:

Large bags (diaper bags and medical bags are exempt)

Liquids, aerosols, or gels (medical items exempt)

Reusable water bottles (full or empty)

Outside posters or signs

Umbrellas

Vape pens or lighters

Knives, firearms, weapons, or dangerous objects

Lawn chairs, non-service animals, bicycles, balloons, drones, laser pointers, packages, selfie sticks, structures, toy guns, or recreational mobility devices

Any other item deemed hazardous by the United States Secret Service.

Parking and street closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

- 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

- 15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

- 17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- 15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

- C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (local hotel traffic only)

For timely traffic information, please visit DCPoliceTraffic on Twitter.

