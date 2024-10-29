Kamala Harris Ellipse rally crowd could top 52,000 people, police say

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said the District could see more than 52,00 people in attendance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally at the Ellipse.

"What we were told initially was that it was about 20,000," Smith said at the update scheduled to discuss the city’s security preparations for election related events. "We met with the team yesterday, and we're expecting upwards of about 52,000."

READ MORE: Kamala Harris Ellipse speech: What time, how to watch, what to know

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Harris vs. Trump latest polls: Here's who's winning with 1 week until Election Day

Smith said that the department checked with lodging and transportation facilities across the region and has not seen an increase in reservations and bookings.

"There are no identifiable threats here to the District of Columbia," she said adding that an enhanced police presence will be visible across the city over the next several weeks in preparation for election-related events.

Multiple road closures and security measures have been put in place downtown ahead of the event.

Harris plans to deliver her campaign’s closing argument at the speech at the Ellipse Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. The location is near the White House where Donald former president Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.