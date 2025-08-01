Juvenile curfew in place for Southwest DC this weekend

D.C. police announced on Friday a Juvenile Curfew Zone in Southwest D.C. for the weekend.

What we know:

The curfew prevents juveniles 17 and under from gathering in groups of nine or more in a public place.

The Juvenile Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday August 1, Saturday August 2, Sunday August 3 and Monday August 4.

The perimeter of the Southwest Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

I-395/Southwest Freeway

To the east:

South Capitol Street, SW

To the south:

Anacostia River from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street, SW

P Street, SW from 2nd Street, SW to the Washington Channel

To the west:

2nd Street, SW from the Anacostia River to P Street, SW

Washington Channel from P Street, SW to I-395

The backstory:

This weekend's curfew is the latest of a number of Juvenile Curfew Zones. Last month, D.C. police made dozens arrests in Navy Yard over Fourth of July weekend.

D.C. police told FOX 5 last month that there have been many instances of large groups of kids causing trouble in Navy Yard, with as many as 100 teens gathering at night.

The issue has spanned across D.C., throughout the summer. There was a ‘teen takeover’ in the Navy Yard that happened back in May.

