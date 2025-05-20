Navy Yard residents frustrated after teens 'take over' park, causing chaos and fights

Neighbors in Navy Yard are raising concerns after another weekend of teenagers fighting and causing a disturbance in the area.

What we know:

D.C. police say several juveniles were arrested and a victim was sent to the hospital following a robbery.

The park at First and M Streets right across from the Navy Yard Metro station is where people who spoke with FOX 5 say dozens of teens hang out in the evenings, making a lot of noise, which has resulted in fights.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows D.C. Police officers responding to calls about a large group of kids causing disturbances, creating disorder and committing at least two robberies on Saturday night.

You can see teens running towards the park as police try to break up what we're told was multiple fights.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with one neighbor, including a woman was walking her dog, when she saw over a dozen police cars racing to the park.

"There was a big ruckus. A bunch of kids! We don't really know where these kids are coming from," Navy Yard resident Paula Defelice said.

"It's definitely concerning but the best you can do is be aware of your surroundings, and if you are uncomfortable, don't come out," resident Darren James said. "It’s not right but it is what it is – be proactive not reactive."

MPD says that "this type of behavior will not be tolerated." Three juveniles were arrested. Police believe the same crowd is responsible for a number of robberies in the area, including one on Half and M Street around 9:15 p.m.

Police say suspects assaulted two victims and forced them to hand over their items. One of the victims was sent to the hospital.

"First of all, where are the parents? What are these kids doing out here? Why are they getting into fights? I wasn't thinking about getting into fights at 15. Do something else with your time, go to the movies. There should be a curfew. These are all minors. They should be processed a little harder than they are, that's why they continue doing it. There are no consequences," said Defelice.

"I would try to find something to get these young kids involved in. Find out why they out so late," James added.

Big picture view:

A number of community members, including D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, are speaking out against the ongoing juvenile activity in Navy Yard.

"We want our young people to enjoy everything this city has to offer," Chief Smith said. "However, we will not tolerate criminal behavior that puts others at risk, or disrupts the safety of our residents, businesses or visitors in our city."

Smith is urging parents to take accountability and know where their kids are, especially late at night.

Navy Yard neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 hope they can see a larger police presence here in the evenings – and not just on game nights.