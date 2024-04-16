Maryland already has a juvenile curfew law on the books, but a new bill being introduced in Prince George’s County on Tuesday seeks to take the juvenile curfew a step further.

It’s called, "An Act Concerning Juvenile and Minor Curfew Zones," introduced by Councilmember Edward Burroughs. The bill would allow property owners to submit an application, requesting the Prince George’s County Police Chief apply a more restrictive juvenile curfew to their commercial space.

READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's County youth curfew: 'Why did we wait so late?'

The bill defines commercial spaces as retail or office space, a hotel, a place for recreation and entertainment, as well as restaurants and spaces for health.

Current law prohibits anyone under 17-years-old from being out without a guardian between the hours of midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

The more restricted curfew cannot start before 5 p.m. – and it can’t go past 5 in the morning.

Juvenile curfew bill introduced in Prince George’s County would take law a step further

Those applying would need to submit a letter of support from at least one councilmember in their area, and have a written statement explaining how they will ensure appropriate signage to inform the public of the change, among other requirements.

Councilmember Burroughs told FOX 5 Reporter Stephanie Ramirez by phone, this bill is not the type of legislation he likes to introduce and described it as complicated for him. However, Burroughs said he has no choice based on what’s been going on in his area.

The goal is to pass the bill by the time summer arrives. However, it’s not clear how much support there is for it right now.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Prince George’s Council will hear this new proposal and others.

READ MORE: Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022