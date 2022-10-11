Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month.

The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.

The curfew announcement comes after a D.C. 15-year-old killed, was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s County this Labor Day 2022 weekend.

Alsobrooks said juvenile arrests more than doubled from this time last year with around 430 youths arrested. The county executive noted 34 of the 84 juveniles arrested for carjacking this year had a prior gun or violent offense.

The curfew was originally set to expire this week.

