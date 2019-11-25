Justice for Julia: Family of woman who died after dropped off by Redskins safety Montae Nicholson gather before game

Family of the woman who died after a suspected overdose at the home of Redskins player Montae Nicholson gathered before Sunday's game to send a message to Nicholson and bring awareness to what happened to 21-year-old Julia Crabbe.

Crabbe's family walked to FedEx Field wearing shirts reading "Justice for Julia" and "35 Never Called 911." Nicholson's jersey number is 35.

"In her time of need, no one decided to call 911," said Crabbe's aunt, Shirley Kirkland. "If they just would've called 911, she may have had a chance at life."

RELATED: Redskins safety Montae Nicholson cooperating with investigation into woman’s death, report says

Family wants to know why that call wasn't made and how much time passed before Nicholson and another man drove Crabbe to a nearby hospital. Her mother and father, still grappling with their daughter's death, didn't join family Sunday morning, but FOX 5 later spoke to Crabbe's father.

Herman Crabbe said his daughter had been dating Nicholson for several months, and that Nicholson has not spoken to him or other family members at all since Crabbe's death.

Advertisement

He before Nicholson drove Crabbe to the hospital, he Facetimed Crabbe's brother asking him what to do. Crabbe said he understands if Nicholson panicked, but he just wants the full story. He also said Nicholson taking the field so soon after the tragedy is like a kick in the face. Nicholson was at practice a day after Crabbe died.

RELATED: Mother of Virginia 21-year-old who died after Redskins player took to a hospital speaks

Earlier this week, Nicholson said what happened has been extremely hard on him as well as on Crabbe's family and friends. But he went on to say it wasn't a hard decision to play Sunday.

He's facing no charges, though investigators did get a warrant to search his Ashburn home finding pills, marijuana, and foil with residue, according to the search warrant.

RELATED: Redskins safety Montae Nicholson addresses death investigation

While the Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office initially said Nicholson left the hospital immediately after taking Crabbe there, family said Nicholson stayed until Crabbe's brother arrived.

Crabbe's family says this isn't just about Nicholson, but bringing awareness that could help prevent another family's heartbreak.

"We want to bring attention to the drug epidemic that faces our country right now and our youth," said Kirkland.

Crabbe's cause of death is still under investigation. Family says she was unresponsive when she arrived at the hospital and was given Narcan which is used to treat opioid overdoses.