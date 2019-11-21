Redskins safety Montae Nicholson addresses death investigation

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson spoke publicly for the first time since he's been involved in the investigation into the death of a woman who was at his home.

Nicholson began his statements by extending his sympathies to 21-year-old Julia Crabbe's family. He also thanked Washington for standing by his side.

Nicholson and another man dropped off Crabbe at a hospital in Ashburn last Thursday where she later died.

Earlier this week, officers searched Nicholson's home.

According to the search warrant, investigators found pills, marijuana and a "foil with residue."

The medical examiner has not yet determined Crabbe's cause of death, but investigators said she showed signs of an overdose.

Despite the death investigation, Redskins head coach Bill Callahan announced Nicholson will play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

