Mother of Virginia 21-year-old who died after Redskins player took to a hospital speaks

New details are emerging after Redskins player Montae Nicholson took 21 year old Julia Crabbe to a hospital where she was ultimately died.

In an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis, Crabbe’s mother says Nicholson could have handled the situation differently.

“His actions, he could have handled it differently. Would it have changed anything? We don’t know. He could have handled it differently,” said Crabbe’s mother.

She also gave some insight about her daughter’s relationship with Nicholson.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend. They were simply seeing each other but there was no definition,” Crabbe’s mother said.

Montae Nicholson’s manager says Crabbe and others were at Nicholson’s home, going on to say everyone there was an adult, 21-years-old or older.

At some point, Julia Crabbe apparently became unconscious and unresponsive.

That’s when we’re told Nicholson and another man brought Crabbe to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex on Landmark Court in Ashburn around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Nicholson’s Manager says the football player stayed at the hospital with Crabbe until a portion of her family arrived.

The Loudoun County Sheriffs Office says quote, “It was indicated she was suffering a drug overdose.”

Crabbe was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Crabbe reportedly worked at an area fitness club, recently deciding to pursue a career in modeling.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner-Northern District says the cause and manner of death is pending.

