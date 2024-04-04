José Andrés' World Central Kitchen demands investigation into Israeli strikes that killed 7 workers

Celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen is demanding an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza they say targeted several of their vehicles and left seven of their aid workers dead.

The international food charity headquartered in Washington, D.C. released a statement on Thursday.

"This was a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three WCK vehicles," read the statement posted to the charity’s website. "All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission."

Friends, family, and world leaders mourned the deaths of Saif Issam Abu Taha, Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, Damian Soból, Jacob Flickinger, John Chapman, James Henderson, and James Kirby who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians on April 1 when they were killed. The aid workers were nationals of Australia, Canada/US (dual citizen), Gaza, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

Israel's military chief has said the deadly strike that killed the workers was the result of a "misidentification" in complex conditions. According to the Associated Press, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi expressed remorse over the killings and called the event a "grave mistake."

"It was a mistake that followed a misidentification – at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened," Halevi said. He gave no further details.

In an emotional interview with Reuters, Andrés said the team members were targeted "systematically, car by car."

"This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said during the interview. Reuters reports that Andrés has rejected Israeli and U.S. claims that the strikes were not deliberate.

"We have asked the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States of America, Poland, and the United Kingdom to join us in demanding an independent, third-party investigation into these attacks, including whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law," World Central Kitchen continued in its statement.

"An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers," they said.

Following the deadly strikes, the United Nations says Israel's "heartbreaking" killing of the aid workers "is the inevitable result of the way this war is currently being conducted."

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to speak on Thursday, the Associated Press says.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed nearly 33,000 Palestinians, the territory's Health Ministry says. The war began on Oct. 7, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

