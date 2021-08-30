Jose Andres prepares to give more than 100k meals to those in need as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen is in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida hits to offer more than 100,000 meals to those in need.

Andres tweeted on Sunday before Hurricane Ida made landfall saying he was in New Orleans with World Central Kitchen's Relief Team.

"We have 3 kitchens ready with supplies already for 100,000+ meals!" Andres said on Twitter. "Now we will shelter until Ida passes."

Andres and World Central Kitchen have responded to dozens of disasters throughout the United States and the world, bringing meals to places like Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

WCK has more than 50 million meals around the world to survivors in the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises, including COVID-19, according to their website.

Sunday marked 16 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Lousiana as a strong Category 3 storm as Ida, a strong Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, made landfall.