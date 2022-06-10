Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez makes partner after major win

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez made partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick after scoring a major win last week in the actor's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

International law firm Brown Rudnick announced Vasquez's promotion Tuesday after she became a star of the Depp v. Heard trial with her incisive cross-examination of the "Aquaman" actress.

"I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership," Vasquez said in a statement. "I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence."

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez

Depp supporters clamored online for her promotion after she became an internet sensation. Vasquez, 37, expertly grilled Heard on the stand, pressing her on numerous inconsistencies in her testimony in exchanges that were often testy.

Rumors also swirled that Vasquez was secretly dating Depp after the pair hugged in the Fairfax County Courthouse – but those proved to be false. The attorney is dating WeWork executive Edward Owen.

The 38-year-old Brit met Vasquez in November at London gastropub The Cow, according to the DailyMail. Her nascent relationship with Owen, who lives in England, is long distance.

The pair were spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton Thursday in McLean, Virginia – one day after a jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

The seven-member panel, which sat through a bombshell, two-month trial, also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Vasquez, who specializes in litigation and arbitration, is based at the firm's Orange County, California, office.

She was part of a large team of attorneys on the case but played a lead role alongside veteran litigator Ben Chew. Vasquez, a graduate of Southwestern Law School, joined Brown Rudnick as an associate in 2018, according to the firm's website.

The firm's CEO, William Baldiga, said that new partners are usually announced at the end of the fiscal year, but they departed from this tradition in light of last week's victory.

"Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now," Baldiga said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner."

