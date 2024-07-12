Joey Fatone on Justin Timberlake DUI: 'I know to take an Uber'

Joey Fatone commented briefly on fellow *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake's recent DUI arrest.

"You do something with the law, you get smacked on the wrist just like anybody else. So it is what it is," said Fatone on FOX 5 DC Thursday. "I mean, everybody gets DUIs – I mean I didn't get one, but everyone gets DUIs! But not me. Again, you do something wrong, you get slapped on the wrist. That's really basically what happens. You known, again, for me, I know to take an Uber."

Fatone joined FOX 5 DC to promote an upcoming show with fellow former boy-band musician, The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean. The duo are playing MGM National Harbor on Saturday, June 20 as part of their ‘A Legendary Night’ tour.

"The greatest thing about it is to see *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys fans come together in this show," said Fatone. "You're going to hear songs from *NSYNC, you're going to hear songs from Backstreet, you're going to hear songs in between. We do this thing where we throw this blow up die in the audience. It's kind of like Hot Potato, where the song stops, the person has to. Whoever is the last person has to hold up that die, that number in the front of the die is according to a list that we have on stage. The songs completely change every night."