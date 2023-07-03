'Franklin the Bear' captivated the area earlier this year when he decided to have an outing in a northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Now, you can celebrate the memories forever with your very own t-shirt!

The Humane Rescue Alliance is selling 'Franklin The Bear' t-shirts to commemorate the fuzzy black bear's visit to the District.

All proceeds will go towards benefiting the Alliance.

Jeannette surprises Steve with ‘Franklin The Bear’ shirt

Jeannette Reyes thought what better gift to get Steve 'The Bear Fanatic' Chenevey then his very own 'Franklin ' shirt.

The shirt depicts 'Franklin' in the tree after his nap.

'Franklin' was spotted high up in a tree on Franklin Street back on June 9. Animal Control Officers safely tranquilized the bear and transported him to a wooded area in Maryland where he was safely released later that same day.