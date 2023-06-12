DC black bear 'Franklin' released safely back into Maryland woods

The black bear who spend much of Friday morning in a northeast D.C. neighborhood before being tranquilized and safely captured was released back into the wild, officials say.

The bear was spotted sleeping in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street in the northeast D.C. neighborhood of Brookland Friday around 7:30 a.m. He climbed down and made his way through several backyards before he was tranquilized and captured.

Humane Rescue Alliance Animal Control Officers said "Franklin," as he was affectionately nicknamed, was transported to a wooded area in Maryland where he was safely released later that same day.

"Franklin the bear is happily on his way back to the woods!" Humane Rescue tweeted Friday night.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard tracked "Franklin" from its spot in the tree until it was safely captured. FOX 5’s David Kaplan says officials say the bear migrated from Howard County, and into Prince George’s County, before making his way into the District.

Traffic was detoured in the area for several hours. No one was injured.

Friday's sighting was the latest in a string of recent bear sightings in the D.C. region. On Wednesday, a FOX 5 viewer says they spotted a bear at a Prince George's County shopping center. Then Thursday morning, a black bear was spotted in Hyattsville.

In May, a bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County. In April, a bear was caught on camera going through trash in Kensington neighborhood

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured attractants, such as garbage and human food.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC black bear released safely into Maryland woods (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Protect yourself and bears by staying alert and following these guidelines:

- Never approach bears, always remain at least 100 yards (300 feet) away, or about the length of a football field

- Practice ethical wildlife viewing by remaining a safe distance and never disturbing natural behaviors

- Never feed, leave food for, or make food accessible to bears

- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in locked hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant storage boxes

- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it is accessible

- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise

- Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night

- Do not run if you encounter a bear

- Instead of traditional bird feeders, set up birdhouses or birdbaths, plant native flowers, or set up hanging flower baskets for hummingbirds

- Keep chickens and other small livestock properly secured using electric fencing or keep them inside a closed shed with a door

- Report bear sightings, encounters, and conflicts immediately to your state or tribal wildlife management agency