Jan. 6 Committee Hearing: New evidence from US Secret Service expected Thursday

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol will hold their 10th public session Thursday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

The hearing is expected to focus on evidence from former President Donald Trump's Secret Service about the 2021 attack and will feature new video footage of the rally on the White House Ellipse.

Thursday’s hearing will likely be the committee’s last public hearing before the November midterm elections and is expected to take place in an otherwise empty Capitol complex -- with most lawmakers away campaigning for reelection.

The session will also serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers - Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Cheney lost her primary election and Kinzinger decided not to run.

The hearing is not expected to feature live witnesses.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch all hearings LIVE and get complete recaps online at FOX5DC.com. For more information, watch FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and her examination of the insurrection in her podcast, Siege On Democracy.

Thursday's hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vo Expand

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED & WHAT'S AHEAD

The series of hearings have featured video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

The committee has conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents detailing Trump's activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.

The Jan. 6 panel is expected to produce a report of its findings, due after the election. Then it will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.

At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.

Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report