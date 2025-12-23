Expand / Collapse search

Maryland congresswoman introduces two bills to overturn renaming of Kennedy Center

By
Published  December 23, 2025 1:44pm EST
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke at a rally Saturday opposing the renaming of the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center. President Trump's name was installed on the building's exterior Friday, just one day after the Board of Trustees voted on the name change.

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, Congresswoman McClain Delaney introduced two pieces of legislation to overturn the attempt to add President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

What we know:

Delaney (MD-06) introduced two bills: 

  • The Kennedy Center Protection Act, to void the Kennedy Center board's vote to rename the center and prohibit future renaming, require the removal of all signage with Trump's name and a report to Congress of all funds spent to implement the name change. 
  • The Federal Property Integrity Act, to prohibit renaming any federal building, land, or other asset, in honor of a sitting President.

What they're saying:

"Congress must stop the 'Trump branding' of our national treasures and memorials, particularly an institution which uplifts our national arts and commemorates the late President John F. Kennedy," said Congresswoman McClain Delaney. "And if it isn't clear enough, my second bill will ensure that no other federal landmark can ever be named in honor of a sitting President. It's past time that lawmakers drew a firm line to prevent these types of activities."

Cosponsors on the bill include Rep. John B. Larson, Rep. Jahana Hayes and Rep. Adelita Grijalva. 

The Board of the Kennedy Center voted unanimously to rename the center to the "Trump-Kennedy Center," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday. FOX 5's Sydney Persing has the latest. 

The backstory:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced last week that the board voted unanimously to add Trump's name to Washington, D.C.'s iconic performing arts center, dubbing it the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

On Friday, crews could be seen outside the performing arts center, working behind tarps to mount new signage on the walls.

Leavitt said that the decision was because of "the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."
 

