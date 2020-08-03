Islamic group offers reward for information on pregnant Muslim woman’s killer

An Islamic group is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person – or people – responsible for the slaying of a 30-year-old Muslim woman in Columbia Friday night.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said on Monday that they are offering a $5,000 reward.

Howard County police responded to a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m.

They say Rabiah Ahmad was struck by a bullet inside a home at that address, and died after she was taken to a local hospital.

The baby was left in critical condition after being delivered two months early.

Investigators believe multiple bullets were shot into the home from the outside.

Multiple people lived in the home, and police are investigating what may have led to the shooting. It's unclear who, if anyone, was specifically targeted.

Howard County police are also offering $5,000 to anyone who has information that can help them find and arrest the perpetrator.

