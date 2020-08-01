12-year-old killed in Charles County home after playing with gun, police say

article

A 12-year-old is dead after a gun he and a young relative were playing with discharged in an Indian Head home, police say.

Police say the boy died at the scene after officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive in Indian Head.

Police say the boy and a 13-year-old relative were playing with a gun in a bedroom when the gun discharged.

Officers say it's still unclear how the shooting occurred. They are still investigating how the children obtained the gun.

“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.