Unclaimed Tax Refund Deadline: IRS says you need to claim your 2020 money by this date

By
Updated  April 16, 2024 2:06pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Now that tax day 2024 has come and gone â€“ go to your calendar and draw a big red circle around May 17.

Thatâ€™s the last day to submit tax returns for unclaimed refunds for tax year 2020, which total more than $1 billion nationwide, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS says the average median refund for 2020 is $932 and almost 940,000 people across the nation have unclaimed refunds for that year.

"Thereâ€™s money remaining on the table for hundreds of thousands of people who havenâ€™t filed 2020 tax returns," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a press release last month.. "We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds. Thereâ€™s a May 17 deadline to file these returns, so taxpayers should start soon to make sure they donâ€™t miss out."

Typically, taxpayers have three years to file and claim refunds. But the 2020 window was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency which pushed the deadline to May 17, 2024.

Hereâ€™s the state-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2020 income tax refunds.

More information can be found online.

State or

district

 Estimated

number of individuals

 Median

potential refund

 Total

potential refunds *
Alabama 15,200 $926 $16,839,800
Alaska 3,700 $931 $4,335,300
Arizona 25,400 $871 $26,939,600
Arkansas 8,700 $923 $9,392,600
California 88,200 $835 $94,226,300
Colorado 18,500 $894 $20,109,900
Connecticut 9,800 $978 $11,343,600
Delaware 3,600 $945 $4,156,500
District of Columbia 2,900 $968 $3,503,800
Florida 53,200 $891 $58,210,500
Georgia 36,400 $900 $39,175,600
Hawaii 5,200 $979 $5,972,600
Idaho 4,500 $761 $4,369,600
Illinois 36,200 $956 $40,608,000
Indiana 19,200 $922 $20,893,000
Iowa 9,600 $953 $10,601,700
Kansas 8,700 $900 $9,285,600
Kentucky 10,600 $920 $11,236,300
Louisiana 15,100 $957 $17,357,300
Maine 3,800 $923 $4,030,200
Maryland 22,200 $991 $26,365,400
Massachusetts 21,800 $975 $25,071,800
Michigan 34,900 $976 $38,274,800
Minnesota 13,500 $818 $14,043,900
Mississippi 8,100 $861 $8,685,000
Missouri 19,500 $893 $20,803,400
Montana 3,400 $851 $3,632,100
Nebraska 4,700 $901 $5,007,300
Nevada 10,200 $890 $11,143,900
New Hampshire 4,200 $982 $4,923,100
New Jersey 24,400 $920 $27,408,300
New Mexico 6,500 $868 $7,032,700
New York 51,400 $1,029 $60,837,400
North Carolina 27,500 $895 $29,304,100
North Dakota 2,200 $953 $2,482,600
Ohio 31,400 $909 $32,939,900
Oklahoma 14,300 $902 $15,566,900
Oregon 15,300 $847 $15,857,800
Pennsylvania 38,600 $1,031 $43,412,900
Rhode Island 2,600 $986 $2,980,500
South Carolina 11,900 $840 $12,564,900
South Dakota 2,200 $892 $2,346,300
Tennessee 16,800 $909 $18,007,000
Texas 93,400 $960 $107,130,200
Utah 7,800 $836 $8,191,700
Vermont 1,700 $911 $1,818,600
Virginia 25,900 $914 $28,944,600
Washington 26,200 $976 $31,110,300
West Virginia 3,800 $950 $4,130,400
Wisconsin 11,800 $837 $12,139,400
Wyoming 2,100 $961 $2,416,300
Totals 938,800 $932 $1,037,161,300
* Excluding credits.