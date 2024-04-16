Unclaimed Tax Refund Deadline: IRS says you need to claim your 2020 money by this date
WASHINGTON - Now that tax day 2024 has come and gone â€“ go to your calendar and draw a big red circle around May 17.
Thatâ€™s the last day to submit tax returns for unclaimed refunds for tax year 2020, which total more than $1 billion nationwide, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The IRS says the average median refund for 2020 is $932 and almost 940,000 people across the nation have unclaimed refunds for that year.
"Thereâ€™s money remaining on the table for hundreds of thousands of people who havenâ€™t filed 2020 tax returns," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a press release last month.. "We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds. Thereâ€™s a May 17 deadline to file these returns, so taxpayers should start soon to make sure they donâ€™t miss out."
Typically, taxpayers have three years to file and claim refunds. But the 2020 window was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency which pushed the deadline to May 17, 2024.
Hereâ€™s the state-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2020 income tax refunds.
|State or
district
|Estimated
number of individuals
|Median
potential refund
|Total
potential refunds *
|Alabama
|15,200
|$926
|$16,839,800
|Alaska
|3,700
|$931
|$4,335,300
|Arizona
|25,400
|$871
|$26,939,600
|Arkansas
|8,700
|$923
|$9,392,600
|California
|88,200
|$835
|$94,226,300
|Colorado
|18,500
|$894
|$20,109,900
|Connecticut
|9,800
|$978
|$11,343,600
|Delaware
|3,600
|$945
|$4,156,500
|District of Columbia
|2,900
|$968
|$3,503,800
|Florida
|53,200
|$891
|$58,210,500
|Georgia
|36,400
|$900
|$39,175,600
|Hawaii
|5,200
|$979
|$5,972,600
|Idaho
|4,500
|$761
|$4,369,600
|Illinois
|36,200
|$956
|$40,608,000
|Indiana
|19,200
|$922
|$20,893,000
|Iowa
|9,600
|$953
|$10,601,700
|Kansas
|8,700
|$900
|$9,285,600
|Kentucky
|10,600
|$920
|$11,236,300
|Louisiana
|15,100
|$957
|$17,357,300
|Maine
|3,800
|$923
|$4,030,200
|Maryland
|22,200
|$991
|$26,365,400
|Massachusetts
|21,800
|$975
|$25,071,800
|Michigan
|34,900
|$976
|$38,274,800
|Minnesota
|13,500
|$818
|$14,043,900
|Mississippi
|8,100
|$861
|$8,685,000
|Missouri
|19,500
|$893
|$20,803,400
|Montana
|3,400
|$851
|$3,632,100
|Nebraska
|4,700
|$901
|$5,007,300
|Nevada
|10,200
|$890
|$11,143,900
|New Hampshire
|4,200
|$982
|$4,923,100
|New Jersey
|24,400
|$920
|$27,408,300
|New Mexico
|6,500
|$868
|$7,032,700
|New York
|51,400
|$1,029
|$60,837,400
|North Carolina
|27,500
|$895
|$29,304,100
|North Dakota
|2,200
|$953
|$2,482,600
|Ohio
|31,400
|$909
|$32,939,900
|Oklahoma
|14,300
|$902
|$15,566,900
|Oregon
|15,300
|$847
|$15,857,800
|Pennsylvania
|38,600
|$1,031
|$43,412,900
|Rhode Island
|2,600
|$986
|$2,980,500
|South Carolina
|11,900
|$840
|$12,564,900
|South Dakota
|2,200
|$892
|$2,346,300
|Tennessee
|16,800
|$909
|$18,007,000
|Texas
|93,400
|$960
|$107,130,200
|Utah
|7,800
|$836
|$8,191,700
|Vermont
|1,700
|$911
|$1,818,600
|Virginia
|25,900
|$914
|$28,944,600
|Washington
|26,200
|$976
|$31,110,300
|West Virginia
|3,800
|$950
|$4,130,400
|Wisconsin
|11,800
|$837
|$12,139,400
|Wyoming
|2,100
|$961
|$2,416,300
|Totals
|938,800
|$932
|$1,037,161,300
* Excluding credits.