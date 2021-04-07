Investigators continue search for motive after Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors in Frederick

Investigators are still searching for a motive after a Navy medic shot and wounded two U.S. sailors at a military facility at a Frederick office park before fleeing to nearby Fort Detrick where security shot and killed him Tuesday.

Officials say one of the two victims who was shot remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning. The second victim has been released. The two sailors were both assigned to Fort Detrick.

Authorities identified the shooter as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. The incident began Tuesday morning when officials say Woldesenbet used a rifle to open fire at a facility at the Riverside Tech Park on Progress Drive in Frederick.

Security video from inside Nicolock Paving Stones, one of the businesses in the office park, shows one of the victims run inside for help. Staff members quickly locked the doors and contacted authorities. Garett Wagner, manager at Nicolock, said the victim was terrified and covered in blood when he ran into the store. Wagner said the victim told them there was an active shooter and that he was still being followed. "It is tough seeing somebody like that. But we did what we could and I think we did everything right," an emotional Wagner told FOX 5.

Woldesenbet then drove to Fort Detrick, where gate guards who had been given advance notice, told him to pull over for a search. Officials say Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the military installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base's police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, officials say.

Investigators say they are searching through papers and have recovered multiple items from Woldesenbet’s apartment where he lived with his wife and two children. Woldesenbet’s wife was brought in for questioning, officials say.

The Associated Press contributed to this report