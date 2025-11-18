Investigation underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in DC

The Brief Man shot and killed near Deanwood Metro. Police say he ran with gun in waistband. Incident under investigation, officers on leave.



An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting Monday night near the Deanwood Metro station.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says that D.C. police and federal agents, part of the city’s Safe and Beautiful Task Force, were in the area at the request of community members.

Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said there had been complaints of gunfire nearby. While on patrol, officers saw a man who appeared to have a gun in his waistband. When asked to stop and show his hands, Wright said the man ran.

One officer chased him on foot. In the 1200 block of 47th Place NE, near Nash Street, a struggle broke out, ending with the officer shooting and killing the man.

Wright displayed a photo of the gun recovered at the scene. Police said body-worn camera video captured the incident. No officers were injured, and those involved were placed on administrative leave.

The backstory:

On Friday, D.C. police fatally shot another man they say violated a protective order and broke into a home on Reservoir Road NW. After lengthy negotiations, police said the man lunged at officers with a knife and screwdriver, prompting the shooting.

Both incidents are being investigated by D.C. police and internal affairs and will be independently reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

