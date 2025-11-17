Expand / Collapse search

1 person dead following officer-involved shooting in Northeast DC

November 17, 2025
WASHINGTON - An officer-involved shooting took place Monday night near 47th Place and Nash Street in Northeast D.C., according to the DC Police Department. 

What we know:

The DC Police Union leadership is aware of the incident and is on the scene.

One person involved in the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital and has since been pronounced dead; there are no reported injuries to Metropolitan Police Department members.

This is a developing story – check back for updates. 

The Source: Information from the DC Police Department. 

