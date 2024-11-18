Investigation underway after juvenile stabbed in Stafford County, Sheriff's Office says

article

Detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Foxwood Village Mobile Home Park just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they were able to make contact with the victim, a juvenile male.

According to deputies, the boy had a minor stab wound in his arm, and a deeper stab wound to his leg. The first responding deputy applied a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and cared for his wounds until Fire and Rescue staff arrived.

As the victim was transported to a local hospital, deputies worked to establish a perimeter, preserved the crime scene and talked with witnesses to uncover what occurred.

Following an investigation, deputies learned that the victim was walking around the neighborhood with two friends when there was an altercation with another male.

That male then began assaulting the victim. The victim and his friends were able to flee the immediate area before noticing the victim’s wounds. It is not believed this was a random attack.

Deputies canvassed the area and a drone was deployed in an attempt to locate a possible suspect. Unfortunately, the suspect was not located.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K.A. Lawrence at 540-658-4450.