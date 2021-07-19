Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway in Fairfax Co.

An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Fairfax County.

According to police, officers called to a home in the 8000 blk Gosport Lane in Springfield for a confrontation with a female. Upon arrival, an officer discharged a firearm.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Details on her condition have not been provided at this time.

No officers were injured and the scene is contained.

