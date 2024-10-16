Investigation continues into Virginia home explosion; no injuries reported

An investigation continues Wednesday into a massive home explosion in Virginia that completely destroyed a house in Haymarket. The blast displaced two families but miraculously, four adults and two children escaped unharmed. However, some family pets remain missing.

Firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Colby Hunt Court in Haymarket just after 4 p.m. Tuesday for a suspected gas leak. They evacuated the home and several others as a precaution. About an hour later, the house exploded.

Jarrett Struniak, one of the displaced residents, told FOX 5 he was renting the home with his fiancée, their 3-year-old daughter, his best friend, his wife, and their son. The household included two dogs and three cats. He said two of the cats remain missing.

Struniak said the homeowner had hired a contractor to fix a water main break, and crews with heavy equipment hit the gas line. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, and fire officials said that natural gas service would be turned off to eight nearby homes for up to two days while repairs were made.

Several vehicles were damaged by flying debris from the explosion. The gas company has secured the leak, and officials assure residents there is no further danger. The official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.