Haymarket home explosion: Investigators look into possible gas leak

Firefighters responded to a devastating house explosion in Haymarket on Tuesday after being called to a suspected gas leak.

At 4:17 p.m., Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said emergency responders were alerted to the suspected outside gas leak along Colby Hunt Court, and upon arrival, they evacuated the home as a precautionary measure.

Just over an hour later, at approximately 5:36 p.m., firefighters at the scene said the house exploded.

Initial reports suggest that an underground contractor may have struck a natural gas line.

Jarrett Struniak, who had recently moved into the home, watched in disbelief as crews battled the flames.

"Just getting routine maintenance done on the house — something that happens to normal people across America. You just never really think they're going to blow your house up," Struniak said. "I guess it's still more of a shock than anything. Just thinking about what steps could've been taken to prevent this, and us not being without a home that we literally just moved into. It's too much to take on at once."

Image 1 of 8 ▼

While no injuries have been reported, the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Fire crews are still working to extinguish any remaining flames and conducting an overhaul of the scene. The gas company has secured the leak, and officials have assured residents that there is no further danger to the community.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone contributed to this report.