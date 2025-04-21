Investigation continues after suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at National Harbor

The Brief Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after allegedly attacking police with a knife. Earlier accused of double stabbing and setting an apartment on fire, displacing 14 residents. Investigation continues into the timeline between the fire and the fatal shooting.



A violent Easter Sunday morning ended in deadly force after Prince George’s County police shot and killed a man who allegedly came at them with a knife.

The incident unfolded near National Harbor Boulevard, just hours after the suspect was accused of a double stabbing and setting an apartment on fire.

Suspect killed in shooting

Police Chief Malik Aziz stated the situation began around 8 a.m. at an apartment on the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway. The suspect allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in a domestic dispute involving individuals who knew each other, before setting the apartment ablaze.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reported that while no injuries were reported from the fire, 14 residents were displaced.

Police investigate violent incident

What we know:

The confrontation escalated when officers encountered the suspect later that morning. According to police, the man approached them with a knife, prompting two officers to open fire.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two stabbing victims remain in critical but stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the 90-minute gap between the fire and the deadly shooting.

