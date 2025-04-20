Officer-involved shooting reported at National Harbor

The Brief An officer-involved shooting was reported at the National Harbor on Easter Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of St. George Blvd and Potomac Passage. No word on any injuries at this time or the cause of the shooting.



An officer-involved shooting has been reported at the National Harbor on Easter Sunday.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of St. George Blvd and Potomac Passage.

There are several road closures in the area of National Harbor Blvd from Fleet Street to American Way - St. George Blvd from American Way to National Harbor Blvd. Potomac Passage. Drivers are advised to follow police directions.

Residents are advised by police to enter and leave the National Harbor via Fleet Street and National Harbor Blvd. The Prince George's County Public Information Officer is heading to the scene and a press briefing is expected.

What we don't know:

The number of victims involved has not been confirmed or the cause of the shooting. This remains an active scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.