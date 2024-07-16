Increased security around White House following Trump assassination attempt

There has been a noticeable increase in police around the White House and other D.C. landmarks following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Political expert weighs in on how Trump assassination attempt may impact election

Law enforcement agencies have been on alert since the shooting at Saturday’s rally. Gates and barricades went up around the executive mansion almost immediately, pushing tourists back several blocks.

FOX 5’s Nana-Sentuo Bonsu says Secret Service police say periodically, Pennsylvania Avenue and the surrounding park areas will open and close depending on the threat.

READ MORE: Trump arrives at RNC with bandaged ear after assassination attempt

D.C. police says while there is no known threat, they have increased their presence out an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement officials are working to learn more about the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

READ MORE: Investigation into how shooter was able to fire at Trump continues