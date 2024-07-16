Investigation into how shooter was able to fire at Trump continues

Two days after the assassination attempt against Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Western Pennsylvania, more questions than answers, and the biggest question is how could this happen?

Right now, we know at least three House committees are planning to do inquiries.

This is the location where Trump was speaking is outlined and Secret Service agent tells FOX 5 that the area closest to Trump is the most closely guarded.

That would include a sort of immediate perimeter where people would have to go through metal detectors.

A former Secret Service Agent we spoke to said it’s common for both state and local law

So that question of how the shooter could get to the rooftop of this building, about 150 yards away, and fire shots with a clear line of sight to former President Trump and wasn’t stopped before it happened, and more quickly, that’s the central question.

Jeffrey James is that former Secret Service Agent. He stressed it’s the Secret Service who

MORE FROM FOX 5:

A key question for him is about the communication in that moment.

"When a local law enforcement agent sees something, they radio it to a command post, to their representative who then spreads the word to everyone in the room. So if they say, ‘I got a man with a gun,’ they radio it to the command post, the person in the command post radios to everyone and is able to go on their own frequencies and they go ‘hey, there’s a man with a gun,’" James said.

"That does create a slight delay over being able to talk to someone one to one but in a situation like you had Saturday where there’s literally 100 law enforcement officials from different agencies, trying to get everyone on one frequency, it’s just unmanageable," he continued.

Videos have emerged of people seeing the shooter on that rooftop in the moments leading up to the shooting, so Jeffrey James also expects questions about the communication within law enforcement as that was all happening.

He says that typically, there is a command post that acts as the central hub for all the entities involved in security, again, with Secret Service as the lead. In a statement, they said they were cooperating with all of the congressional inquiries.

President Joe Biden has also ordered an independent review of the security plan at the rally Saturday and the Secret Service says they’re working to understand what happened and

At this time it appears that Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle has committed to testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee next Monday.