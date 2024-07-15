Trump arrives at RNC with bandaged ear after assassination attempt

It’s a wrap on day one of the 2024 Republican National Convention and it ended on a high note as former President Donald Trump made his first appearance following Saturday’s assassination attempt.

The former president arrived around 10 p.m. Monday, with gauze on his ear and a smile on his face.

Earlier in the day, Trump officially won enough delegates to make him the Republican 2024 presidential nomination but the big news today of course the vice presidential selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance.

But just two days after the attempted assassination of the former president, security has been drastically increased.

Security is tight at every presidential convention, but after Trump was nearly killed at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, delegates arrived in Milwaukee on edge, and despite the massive security presence some delegates told FOX 5 they still have some concerns.

The delegates formally elected Trump as the GOP presidential nominee and then quickly moved to confirm his vice presidential running mate.

Some young Republicans tell FOX 5 they’re excited about the pick and Donald Trump Jr. says he’s hoping to lower the political heatwave in the country after Saturday’s attack on his father.

Also taking the stage Monday night was Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

There was previously widespread speculation that Youngkin was going to launch his own presidential campaign this year and that was followed up by talk that he might be on Trump’s vice presidential list.

In his remarks, Youngkin pointed to Virginia to highlight the GOP’s ‘Make America Wealthy’ theme of the night.

With day one in the books, the Republicans will turn Tuesday to their second theme of the week – "Make America Safe Again" – in which the GOP Is expected to unload on the Biden administration’s record not only on crime but also illegal immigration and the crisis at the southern U.S. border.