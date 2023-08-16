IKEA opens new store in Pentagon Centre

A new Ikea ‘Plan and Order’ format store opens Wednesday in Arlington.

The new, 5,000-square-foot store is opening on August 16 at the Pentagon Centre shopping center in Arlington.

The small format allows customers to order items for delivery with the help of "one-on-one consultation services," according to a press release.

It's the first Plan and Order store to open in the D.C. area, with another planned to open in Gaithersburg this fall.

Featured article

"The all-new IKEA Arlington Plan and order point will allow customers to meet with professional consultants who can help them optimize their living and working spaces," said Raquel Ely, Market Manager, IKEA U.S. "With full-service delivery, this is a new, intimate experience that’s uniquely IKEA. It’s where design expertise meets convenience. We are thrilled to be opening the first IKEA Plan & order point in our area, continuing to create customer meeting points that are more accessible and convenient to the many people in the DMV market while offering sustainable and affordable home furnishings solutions."

Ikea currently has two large-format stores in the D.C. area in Woodbridge, VA, and College Park, MD.