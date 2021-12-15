Iconic 'Mr. Spock' ears headed to Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The iconic "Mr. Spock" ears are headed to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum!

The prop from Star Trek has joined the collection: a set of Spock ear tips from Nimoy’s personal collection, according to the museum.

The ear tips were made for Leonard Nimoy to transform into Mr. Spock in the filming of the original series and were taken home by the actor, who hand-built a display box to keep them safe.

Credit: Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

"We are honored that his children Adam and Julie and the Nimoy family have donated his father’s keepsake ears to the National Air and Space Museum," the museum said in a blog post.

The ears will go on display in fall 2022 in the upcoming Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery.