The Brief ICE! 2025 returns to Gaylord National with The Polar Express ice sculptures. More than 2 million pounds of ice were hand‑crafted into holiday displays. Visitors meet favorite characters, from the conductor to Santa and Mrs. Claus.



The holiday tradition is back at Gaylord National. ICE! 2025 features scenes from The Polar Express recreated in colorful, towering ice sculptures.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez toured on opening day for a look at the hand‑crafted displays made from more than 2 million pounds of ice.

What we know:

Visitors will find favorite holiday characters from the classic animated movie, including the conductor, Steamer and Smokey, Santa, Mrs. Claus and more!

More information about this year’s ICE! exhibit can be found online!

Image 1 of 11 ▼ ICE! 2025 brings The Polar Express to life at Gaylord National