'I just want justice': Family of 18-year-old shot, killed at New Year's Eve hotel party pleads for information

The family of an 18-year-old woman shot and killed at a New Year’s Eve hotel party spoke exclusively to FOX 5 a day after losing her daughter.

Ashlei Hinds tragically became the first person killed in D.C. in 2024.

Hinds’ parents tell FOX 5 she was a rising star. She graduated from Wise High School in Prince George’s County as the Student Government Association President and National Honors Society member.

Her parents say she was home on winter break from Louisiana State University where she was studying Sports Administration, with the hope of becoming either a sports agent or an athletic director.

"Ashlei was a great child," dad Ashton Hinds said. "I will miss her so much."

The 18-year-old was at a party at the Friendship Heights Embassy Suites hotel on Military Road with some close friends and some that her family says she didn’t know well.

They couldn’t go into details due to the ongoing investigation but D.C. police told FOX 5 there was some kind of altercation. An area council member added that someone was told to leave and after that, shots were fired.

Mom Tiffany Falden says she spoke with her daughter at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to wish each other a Happy New Year.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, police were on their way to room 718 where they found Hinds suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I just want justice and any other families, I mean, it could happen to anyone. I mean, nowadays, people are just walking down the street and things are happening. Just love your family. Hold them close. Keep them around and just pray it doesn’t happen to your child or family member or anybody else," Falden said.

Police released images Tuesday of the suspected shooter leaving the hotel in a dark Montclair coat.

There is now an up to $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

While this family now prepares for a funeral, Councilmember Matt Frumin is planning a public meeting for Jan. 17 at the Cleveland Park library with the D.C. police chief and prosecutor.

Hinds' murder was a continuation of the violence seen last year, as D.C. closed out with 274 homicides — the highest it’s seen since 1997.