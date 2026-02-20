Road closures in DC Tuesday for State of the Union

Drivers should prepare for extensive road closures around the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, as President of the United States delivers the State of the Union Address.

The address is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., but security measures will be in place throughout the day, according to the United States Capitol Police.

To ensure public safety, roads surrounding the Capitol Complex will close in phases beginning just after midnight and continuing through the conclusion of the event.

Timeline:

Closures Beginning at 12:01 a.m.

The following roads will be closed to the public starting at 12:01 a.m. until the conclusion of the event:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and First Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street, SW

Closures Beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. through the end of the event:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Closures Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the event concludes:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building garage entrance and Independence Avenue, SW

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

Closures Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. through the conclusion of the event:

First Street between Columbus Circle, NE, and D Street, NE

D Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and First Street, NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle, NE, and D Street, NE

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

What you can do:

Officials urge commuters to allow extra travel time, use alternate routes, and consider public transportation if traveling near Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Roadways will reopen once the event and related security measures conclude.