Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to deliver Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union

article

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union. The rebuttal will air immediately after Trump addresses Congress next Tuesday. Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will take the national stage next week as the Democratic Party’s voice responding to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

What we know:

Spanberger will deliver the Democratic rebuttal immediately following Trump’s address to Congress next Tuesday, offering the party a high-profile opportunity to present a countermessage.

She served three terms in Congress before being elected governor. Earlier this year, she became Virginia’s first female governor after winning the race by a double-digit margin in an office previously held by a Republican.

Spanberger campaigned on affordability and lowering costs for families.

What they're saying:

"Gov. Spanberger has always put service over politics — defending our national security and delivering real results for working families," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "She knows Americans want lower costs, safer communities, and a stronger democracy — not chaos and corruption. Gov. Spanberger will lay out a clear path forward: lower everyday costs, protect healthcare, and defend the freedoms that define who we are as a nation."

Why you should care:

The Democratic response to the State of the Union is one of the party’s most visible annual opportunities to outline policy priorities and contrast its agenda with the president’s message.