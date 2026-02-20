Montgomery County police have identified the 6‑year‑old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself in Montgomery Village as Lascelle Lee IV.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Maple Leaf Drive. First responders found the child with an apparent self‑inflicted gunshot wound to the face, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy was inside the home with one adult at the time. Investigators have preliminarily determined the handgun was legally registered, and no foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police identify Montgomery County child killed in accidental shooting