Hypothermia alert issued in DC
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - D.C. officials have issued a hypothermia alert for Saturday night.
The alert will be activated at 8 p.m. Those in need of shelter or any other assistance are asked to contact the district's emergency line at 202-399-7093 or 311.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s.
According to FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart, despite low temperatures on Saturday, we can expect sunshine and a rise in temperature on Sunday.
D.C. Mayor Bowser shared the news on X, Saturday afternoon.