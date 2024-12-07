Expand / Collapse search

Hypothermia alert issued in DC

Published  December 7, 2024 5:22pm EST
Washington, D.C.
Gwen Tolbart has your early morning FOX 5 Weather forecast for Saturday, December 7.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - D.C. officials have issued a hypothermia alert for Saturday night.

The alert will be activated at 8 p.m. Those in need of shelter or any other assistance are asked to contact the district's emergency line at 202-399-7093 or 311.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s. 

According to FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart, despite low temperatures on Saturday, we can expect sunshine and a rise in temperature on Sunday.

D.C. Mayor Bowser shared the news on X, Saturday afternoon. 