Hurricane Helene Relief: Here’s where you can drop off donations in northern Virginia

Loudoun County residents are pitching in to help the people who lost everything to Hurricane Helene.

Donations are pouring into a hangar at the Leesburg Executive Airport where the community is stepping up in a big way to help victims in North Carolina.

The effort is being organized by local business owners and pilots. They're collecting all kinds of items for the victims of Helene including non-perishable foods, canned items, feminine products, diapers, and baby formula.

Once they have a full load, pilots fly from Leesburg to an airport in Lincoln County, North Carolina.

The group says they are still accepting donations through Sunday and are now also accepting water.

DONATION DROP OFF LOCATION

1007 Sycolin Rd.

Leesburg, VA 20175.

CONTACT

(703) 665-3000

ACCEPTED ITEMS

- Sports Drinks (Powdered Packets)

- Non-perishable foods

- Cleaning supplies

- Powdered Hydration Packets

- Plastic sheeting/tarps

- Baby Wipes

- Toothbrushes

- Diapers

- Toothpaste

- Baby Formula

- Toiletries

- Bug Spray

- Pet food (Dog & Cat)

- Sunscreen

- Hand sanitizer

- Plastic Utensils

- Sanitizer wipes

- Manual Can Openers

- Feminine hygiene products

- Trash Bags (13 gal or contractor)

- Heavy duty work gloves

- Socks - all sizes (unopened)

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED

- USED Clothes

- Most chemicals (including bleach)

- Water (due to weight)

- Fuel

- HAZMAT

- Flammable items