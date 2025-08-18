Hundreds of additional National Guard troops expected to deploy to DC amid Trump takeover

The Brief More National Guard troops are headed to D.C. at Trump administration’s request. Troops may be armed but won’t make arrests, raising concern among residents. Federal agents made 68 arrests and seized 15 guns over the weekend.



Hundreds of additional National Guard troops are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. in the coming days, as federal law enforcement ramps up its presence following dozens of arrests over the weekend.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says troops from West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio are deploying at the request of President Trump’s administration. On Sunday, guardsmen were already stationed outside Union Station, and more are expected to join them soon.

Guard presence expands

White House officials report that while the troops won’t be making arrests, they may be armed - a move that has raised concerns among some residents, Umeh says,

Federal agents have maintained a visible presence throughout the week in high-traffic areas like Georgetown and U Street. On Saturday alone, law enforcement made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms, according to the White House.

Citywide enforcement planned

"The deployment is going to be citywide. There's going to be no part of the city that doesn't have law enforcement," said Gadyaces "Gady" Serralta, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, in an exclusive interview with FOX 5.

Umeh says D.C. National Guard troops have played a very limited role so far.

