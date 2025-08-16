West Virginia National Guard to deploy to DC to support Trump's federal takeover

The Brief The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) will deploy troops to Washington, D.C. at the request of the Trump administration. The mission is to support the President’s initiative to "restore cleanliness and safety" to the nation's capital. The WVNG will provide between 300 and 400 personnel and will be funded at the federal level.



The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has been directed by Governor Patrick Morrisey to support President Trump’s federal takeover by deploying troops to Washington, D.C., at the request of the Trump administration.

What we know:

Under the command of Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, the WVNG will deploy 300-400 skilled personnel, along with mission-essential equipment and specialized training, to the nation’s capital. The mission will be funded at the federal level.

The deployment comes as President Trump has moved to expand federal authority in the District. The President's plan includes extending federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department and directing the clearing of homeless encampments. The move has led to growing concerns among city officials and residents about the loss of D.C.'s local autonomy.

Governor Morrisey said, "West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital." He added that the mission "reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America."

Maj. Gen. Seward echoed the sentiment, stating, "We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment."